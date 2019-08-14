BREAKING:6 Philadelphia Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga Section, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot Wednesday as an active shooting incident continues to unfold in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Volleys of gunfire continue to erupt around the scene on 3700 North 15th Street.

CBS3 cameras captured suspected gunshots ringing out as officers scrambled for cover behind vehicles and buildings.

CBS3 is told the injuries to all six officers are believed to be non-life-threatening.

CBS3’s Greg Argos is live on the scene. Argos says it’s a “scary situation, a hectic one.”

Argos says it’s “a very tense situation — quite frankly one that I’ve never been in, in this light. I’ve been, unfortunately, on plenty of shootings but nothing this serious where there is active gunfire.”

“There is a gun battle, essentially, in North Philadelphia as we’re speaking,” Argos said.

The firefight remains active at this time.

