PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Another officer was injured in a car crash while heading to the scene. The scene is still active as the shooter is still armed inside a home.

The officers were taken to local hospitals. Police tell CBS3 that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Sources tell CBS3 the suspect was live-streaming some of the shootout while he barricaded himself inside a building. The source says authorities are working to shut the live-stream down.

Gunfire erupted when a warrant was being served at the location on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say. Officers were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

The gun battle between police and the suspect is still active. CBS3’s Greg Argos has learned the suspect has a long rifle gun and people outside their homes are being pushed back as the standoff continues.

Sources tell CBS3 that the scene was sheer chaos as officers were taking fire. Video from Chopper 3 shows officers with guns drawn at the scene. You can hear multiple gun shots during Argos’ report.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital to be with the injured officers.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where police could be seen taking a man into custody. It’s not clear what the man’s role was in the incident.

 

The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple Hospital.

Several blocks around the scene have been cordoned off. Most of North Philadelphia is in gridlock due to the police presence.

Temple University says the lockdown at the Health Sciences Center Campus has been lifted.

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line trains are bypassing Erie, Allegheny and Hunting Park stations until further notice. The express trains will make courtesy stops at North Philadelphia station.

SEPTA bus routes 23, 53, 56, H and XH are currently on detour.

