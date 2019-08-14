PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children from two day care centers have been moved to a safe location after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Police say parents and guardians of children from the Shake, Rattle, and Roll Learning Center and Precious Babies Daycare can pick up their children at 3643 Germantown Ave.

Parents/Guardians of Children from Shake, Rattle & Roll Learning Center at 3625 N. Broad, and Precious Babies Daycare at 1433 Erie: You can retrieve your children at 3643 Germantown Ave on the Bus out front — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The day care center was located in the vicinity of where multiple rounds of gunfire could be heard.

“As 80 children waited in place at a nearby day care and Temple University went on lockdown, I not only thought of these young people and their families, I thought of all the lawmakers in Harrisburg and across the nation who for years have turned a blind eye to this anguish and devastation, Pennsylvania State Rep. Jason Dawkins said. “While I pray for the injured officers and their families, and all of those affected by this ongoing standoff, I also strengthen my resolve to hold this state and our nation accountable for any more lives lost to senseless gun violence.”

The scene still remains active.