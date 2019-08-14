



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After six Philadelphia police officers were shot in a sprawling gunfight Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney didn’t hold back while calling out local and national politicians to solve the gun crisis. Kenney made the comments at a press conference after six officers were shot in a standoff with a gunman inside of a home on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in Nicetown-Tioga.

“Our officers need help. They need help with gun control,” Kenney said. “They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands.

“This government, both on federal and state level, don’t want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets and getting them out of the hands of criminals. This guy is clearly a criminal, he was a criminal — he had, apparently a long record which I’m not sure, I don’t have it in front of me — but has been involved in the criminal justice system before. And he was able to get these weapons and a large magazine, a large amount of bullets.

“So whether it’s our six officers who were shot or it’s some 15, 17, 20-year-old kid on the streets of Philadelphia who gets shot with guns that shouldn’t be in people’s hands, it’s aggravating, it’s saddening and it’s just something we need to do something about. And if the state and federal government don’t want to stand up to the NRA and some other folks, then let us police ourselves. But they preempt us on all kinds of gun control legislation.

“Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. So it’s disgusting and we have to do something about it,” Kenney said.

A volley of gunfire erupted throughout the scene for hours Wednesday. The gunman is still armed and in the house at this time.

Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby echoed Kenney’s calls for gun control.

“We can’t have this. Too many guns out there. We need more support out there, we need the community’s support, step up — we’re there for you. Come out, tell us what you need and we’ll get it done,” McNesby said.

All six officers who were shot have been released from the hospital.