PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts even more focus on Pennsylvania’s already high-stakes governor’s race. Under Gov. Tom Wolf, women have the right to choose an abortion in the commonwealth, but the two men running for governor this fall are on completely different sides of the issue.

“It’s a foundational thing and it strikes at the heart of who we are as Americans,” Wolf said, “and basically somebody telling us that we Americans don’t have the ability to make responsible decisions.”

Wolf is term-limited but has repeatedly vetoed anti-abortion legislation in his two terms as Pennsylvania governor. The race to replace him as governor was already in the spotlight and now even more so.

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will keep abortion legal if he were to be elected governor.

“This is a devastating day in America,” Shapiro tweeted. “A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next governor.”

He also tweeted, “I will not let our daughters grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had in Pennsylvania. The stakes in this post-Roe world are clear. Either we’re going to safeguard their right to choose, or it’ll be ripped away with no exceptions.”

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held an event in New York state but didn’t comment on the ruling, but he released a statement approving of the overturning.

Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families. Pennsylvanians will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people care deeply about the price of gas and groceries, as well as out-of-control crime and good-paying jobs – which is exactly why I will prioritize these issues as their governor.

While abortions are legal in Pennsylvania, there are some restrictions that include, a mandatory consultation with a doctor to hear alternatives, then a 24-hour waiting period, parental consent is necessary for people under 18, lab testing has to be completed and abortions are prohibited after the sixth month of pregnancy.

“It’s heartbreaking,” resident Megan McDevitt said. “It’s heartbreaking because people are going to lose their lives.”

Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights brought McDevitt to tears. She came to the Planned Parenthood location in Philadelphia to be a sense of support for other women.

About a handful of people were outside the location, representing both sides of the debate, including frequent protesters.

They chose not to answer questions asked by Eyewitness News.

The decision has McDevitt thinking about what comes next.

“This takes away basic human rights. Its health care. So to take away basic human rights is treating women as second-class citizens,” McDevitt said. “This is not going to end abortion, it is going to end safe abortion.”

In Center City, a protest is planned for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Police have increased patrols and say those who are attending will be allowed to protest as long as it stays peaceful.

