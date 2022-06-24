PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which has left abortion rights up to the states. Officials in the Philadelphia region reacted to the news after the ruling came down Friday morning.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf calls Friday “a dark day for reproductive rights in America.” But, he reminds Pennsylvanians that abortion will remain legal as long as he is governor.

“I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unarmed by today’s ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You are safe here,” Wolf tweeted.

As long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania



But we're approaching a critical election cycle.



I cannot stress enough how important it is to vote. Elections matter. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 24, 2022

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey called the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a win for the unborn.”

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance,” Sen. Pat Toomey tweeted.

Fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey stands opposite of Toomey, saying the decision “upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away the constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives.”

Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 24, 2022

The 2022 Pennsylvania general election will be here in a few months, and voters heading to the booths could impact abortion rights in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will keep abortion legal if he were to be elected governor.

“This is a devastating day in America,” Shapiro tweeted. “A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor.”

This is a devastating day in America. A woman's right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor. Doug Mastriano will ban abortion with no exceptions. I will keep abortion legal. https://t.co/a2dZY1Od2T — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 24, 2022

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, released a statement approving of the overturning.

Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families. Pennsylvanians will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people care deeply about the price of gas and groceries, as well as out-of-control crime and good-paying jobs – which is exactly why I will prioritize these issues as their governor.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who’s running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat against Mehmet Oz, said there’s “too much on the line” for the election in the Commonwealth State due to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“In Pennsylvania, the Governor’s pen will either protect abortion rights or eliminate them. The stakes can’t be any higher.”

In Pennsylvania, the Governor’s pen will either protect abortion rights or eliminate them. The stakes can’t be any higher. We MUST elect @JoshShapiroPA. He has been an absolute advocate of protecting abortion rights here in Pennsylvania. There is too much on the line. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 24, 2022

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he’s disappointed about the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I’m deeply disappointed that SCOTUS has arrived at a decision that will reverse Roe v. Wade and make it even more difficult for people to access an abortion if they make the entirely personal and private decision to seek one,” he wrote.

I’m deeply disappointed that SCOTUS has arrived at a decision that will reverse Roe v. Wade and make it even more difficult for people to access an abortion if they make the entirely personal and private decision to seek one. https://t.co/A3a1KRbuh4 — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 24, 2022

Delaware Governor John Carney tweeted that a woman’s right to choose will be protected in the First State.

“Here in Delaware, a woman’s right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be,” Carney wrote. “These are deeply personal and private decisions — decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them.”

Here in Delaware, a woman's right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be. These are deeply personal and private decisions — decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 24, 2022

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that women will have full autonomy over their bodies in New Jersey.

“In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions,” he wrote.

In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions. pic.twitter.com/NsnbjzSjI2 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 24, 2022

Philadelphia city councilmember Kendra Brooks and the Pennsylvania Working Families Party released a statement about the ruling that read in part:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade confirms what so many of us already knew, that our fundamental rights are under attack. The right to abortion is one of our most essential freedoms, a right that allows us to govern our bodies and the course of our lives. We know that banning abortion won’t stop abortions – but it will significantly limit safe access for those without the resources or means to travel to receive care. Make no mistake – these attacks on abortion rights will disproportionately harm women of color and those struggling to make ends meet. It will limit the autonomy and agency of working class people who already bear the brunt of unaffordable healthcare, underfunded public education, the widespread housing crisis, and our broken social safety net.”

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said the decision is “unprecedented and will have a devastating impact across our country. It is rare in the United States for millions of Americans to wake up with fewer rights than they had the day before, but that is precisely what the Court has done here.”

