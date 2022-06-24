PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion and allowing states to ban the procedure. The U.S. highest court’s decision came down on Friday morning around 10 a.m.

The decision to undo nearly 50 years of precedent will have sweeping ramifications for tens of millions of women across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called “trigger laws” on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe v. Wade overturned, CBS News reports.

The ruling comes after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked, indicating the court was prepared to overturn it.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is vowing to protect abortion access in the Commonwealth as long as he is governor. He also wants women who live in surrounding states with abortion restrictions to know they are safe in Pennsylvania.

“It’s a dark day for reproductive rights in America,” Wolf tweeted. “But I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unharmed by today’s ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You are safe here.”

While abortion is legal in Pennsylvania, there are some restrictions that include, a mandatory consultation with a doctor to hear alternatives, then a 24-hour waiting period, parental consent is necessary for people under 18, lab testing has to be completed, and abortions are prohibited after the sixth month of pregnancy.

New Jersey doesn’t have any abortion restrictions and is expected to be flooded with patients seeking care from more restrictive states. There are few restrictions in Delaware, parental notification is required for people under age 16 and late-term abortions are only allowed if the mother or baby’s life is at risk.

In Philadelphia, a protest is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

