PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights to be determined by state law.

“It’s very upsetting,” Dr. Aishat Olatunde, with Physicians for Reproductive Health, said.

Dr. Aishat Olatunde, an OBGYN with Physicians for Reproductive Health in Philadelphia, reacted to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“Abortion is essential necessary health care that’s a part of comprehensive health, but this is about control of people’s bodily autonomy and not trusting them that they know what’s right for them,” Olatunde said.

She’s emphatic in wanting people to know that abortion remains available and legal in Pennsylvania. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, states will now decide where they stand on the issue.

Gov. Wolf has vetoed a number of abortion restrictions passed by the Republican state legislature.

“Abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor,” Wolf said.

But, there are some restrictions in Pennsylvania that include, a mandatory consultation with a doctor to hear alternatives, then a 24-hour waiting period, parental consent is necessary for people under 18, lab testing has to be completed, and abortions are prohibited after the sixth month of pregnancy.

“I take care of people every single day that are navigating so many barriers to seek out abortion care,” Olatunde said.

New Jersey does not have any abortion restrictions and is expected to be flooded with patients seeking care from more restrictive states.

“No one should be criminalized for getting the care they need. Abortion is health care and health care decisions should be left up to the individual,” Murphy said.

There are few abortion restrictions in Delaware, parental notification is required for people under age 16 and late-term abortions are only allowed if the mother or baby’s life is at risk.

