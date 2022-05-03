PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further.

Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade

The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years.

But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women.

The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual here now but there’s concern the Supreme Court could change that.

“A gut-wrenching blow to our freedoms. It’s not just about overturning Roe, but it’s also a withdrawal of a constitutional right which is absolutely unprecedented. We’re furious, we’re stunned,” said Dayle Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Steinberg is especially worried about women in Pennsylvania. New Jersey and Delaware have passed laws protecting abortion rights but Pennsylvania has several regulations, including:

Banned after 24 weeks

Mandatory counseling

24-hour waiting period

Parental consent for minors

“We’re in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies,” Steinberg said.

New Jersey Dr. Kristyn Brandi is with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

“Abortion is essential health care. I don’t want my patient’s care being dictated by what zip code they live in,” Brandi said. “And so that’s exactly what will happen if Roe is overturned that people will be getting different care depending on what state they live in.”

Doctors say the inability to end a pregnancy could have numerous health consequences for women, particularly for certain groups.

“These laws disproportionately impact people of color, people of low income,” Brandi said.

Beyond the financial impact of limiting abortion access, there are also concerns about the potential for increased rates of depression, anxiety, suicide or desperate acts.

“I’m really worried about people trying to seek abortion care outside the medical system where they would seek things that may be unsafe,” Brandi said.

Dr. Brandi says they are already getting calls from women concerned if laws or access have changed. She wants women to know at this point, abortion is still legal throughout the country.