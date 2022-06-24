PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is increasing patrols Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court’s ruling eliminates the constitutional right to an abortion and allows states to ban the procedure.
Philadelphia police say they are increasing patrols and resources ahead of any “first amendment activities” that may break out Friday in the city.
A protest is planned for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
https://twitter.com/SocialistAltPHL/status/1540348448113053697?s=20&t=OMpokYwYv4DOxhFL8QrY_g