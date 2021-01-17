PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for his participation in the US Capitol riot. Federal officials say Andrew Wrigley posted pictures and videos of himself in and outside the Capitol during the riot.

He was arrested in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Friday.

Wrigley was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A New Jersey man was also recently arrested for his involvement in the riots. Timothy Hale Cusanelli, of Monmouth County, reportedly admitted to attending the rally at the Capitol and encouraging other members of the mob to “advance.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services, known as NCIS, began to investigate Cusanelli after receiving a tip. Officials say Cusanelli is a contractor at the Naval Weapons Station Earle.

He reportedly maintains a “secret” security clearance and has access to a variety of munitions.

Cusanelli also allegedly posted under a White Supremacist and Nazi Sympathizer linked YouTube account prior to going to the rally.

He was arrested on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

No images of Cusanelli have been released at this time.

Last week, a retired Chester firefighter was arrested by the FBI for allegedly hurling a fire extinguisher at police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. Robert Sanford, 55, from Upper Chichester, was arrested early Thursday morning and was formally charged via a virtual federal hearing.

Philadelphia police opened their own internal affairs case into one of their officers after she allegedly attended the Trump rally that preceded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, 40-year-old Brian Sicknick from South River, New Jersey, died from injuries he suffered during Wednesday’s riot.

A Pennsylvania man, 50-year-old Benjamin Philips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, died from a medical emergency and was among four others who died during the violent mob.

More than a dozen people from the Philadelphia area were arrested in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol breach.

