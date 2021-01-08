SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (CBS) – A Capitol Police officer who died from injuries he suffered during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was a New Jersey native. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 40, passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Sicknick, who was originally from South River, New Jersey, was struck in the head while physically engaging with protesters, according to a statement from Capitol Police. He returned to his office where he collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports.

The 15-year veteran of the department was rushed to the hospital but later died.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement Friday sending his condolences to Sicknick’s family and friends.

“U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick embodied the selfless spirit of his native state, giving his life to protect our democracy from violent insurrection,” Gov. Murphy tweeted Friday. “It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly brought to justice.”

Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit. Before joining the USCP, Sicknick was a Staff Seargent with the New Jersey Air National Guard.

U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff Friday in the wake of Sicknick’s death.

