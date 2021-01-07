DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) – Dozens of Bed Bath and Beyond stores will shut their doors by the end of February, including stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The list of 43 stores expected to close includes the Mercer Mall Bed Bath and Beyond in Lawrenceville, New Jersey and the one on Baltimore Pike in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, USA Today reports.
The stores closing are in 19 states and Puerto Rico.
Back in July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years. Sixty-three of them shut their doors by the end of 2020.
A company spokesperson told USA Today that with the additional 43 closings, Bed Bath and Beyond would have completed about 60% of its planned closures by the end of February.
(©Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild In U.S. Capitol Lockdown: Some Republican Lawmakers ‘Refused To Wear Masks’
Philadelphia Police Beefing Up Patrols Around City In Anticipation Of Possible Protests Following Violent U.S. Capitol Breach
$1 Million-Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold At Commissary Food Market In Roxborough
You must log in to post a comment.