CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. The winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash lottery ticket was sold at the Commissary Food Market on the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue.

The $1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game which offers top prizes of $1 million.

Credit: PA Lottery

The Commissary Food Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was also sold in Chester County.

The winning $3,000,000 Money Millionaire ticket was sold at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue in Malvern.

The $3,000,000 Money Millionaire is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Fine Wine & Good Spirit will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Reading Police Investigating After Video Of Controversial Arrest Goes Viral

Philadelphia Man Arrested After Allegedly Entering 3 Langhorne Homes With Unlocked Front Doors

Officials: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Third-Degree Murder In Shooting Death Of 23-Year-Old Norristown Woman

Comments