PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. The winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash lottery ticket was sold at the Commissary Food Market on the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue.
The $1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game which offers top prizes of $1 million.
The Commissary Food Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
A $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was also sold in Chester County.
The winning $3,000,000 Money Millionaire ticket was sold at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue in Malvern.
The $3,000,000 Money Millionaire is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Fine Wine & Good Spirit will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
