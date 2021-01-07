PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Pennsylvania’s 7th District, joined CBS News earlier today as she was being sequestered during the U.S. Capitol lockdown on Wednesday. She said despite the violent pro-Trump mob forcing lawmakers and staffers into a secure room, many Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks.

She estimated 300 to 400 people were contained in this location and she was very concerned about the coronavirus.

“It’s what I would call a COVID super spreader event. About half of the people in the room are not wearing masks. Even though they’ve been offered surgical masks, they’ve refused to wear them,” she said. “Some of the newer Republican members are openly flaunting that they are refusing to wear a mask.”

Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Wild said she was seated in the House gallery when protesters stormed the hallway nearby. The Capitol Police barricaded the doors and lawmakers were instructed to retrieve the gas masks that were placed under their chairs.

Suddenly, she heard glass breaking and shots being fired. Eventually, Capitol Police secured the hallway and she was able to evacuate to an undisclosed location.

“It was a very emotional and difficult day, still is. Possibly the most frightening thing I’ve ever gone through in my lifetime. A day that will last in our memories for a very long time. I’m deeply afraid for what it means for the future of our democracy.”

Eyewitness News spotted an increased police presence in the Independence Mall area. There are police SUVs and also officers on bicycles patrolling. There is no alarming activity to speak of in the city, which is the complete opposite of what is happening at the capitol in Washington, D.C.

According to CBS News, one person was shot and killed. Five people have been taken to the hospital, CBS News reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew in Washington, D.C., starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

