RINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man was among four people who died during the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that saw a mob of Trump supporters breach the U.S. Capitol building, forcing Congress to evacuate during the final Electoral College vote count.

Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania died from a medical emergency. According to the MPD, 34-year-old Roseanne Boyland of Kennesaw, Georgia, and 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama, also died from medical emergencies.

Tragically, 4 individuals lost their lives yesterday: 35 y/o Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD died of a gunshot wound. 34 y/o Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55 y/o Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50 y/o Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA all suffered medical emergencies. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

DC Police identified 35-year-old Ashli Babbit as the woman who was fatally shot by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol. Babbit served in the Air Force for 14 years, was a strong Trump supporter, and traveled to DC alone, her husband, Aaron Babbitt, told CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, via CBS Los Angeles.

Twelve Pennsylvanians and a South Jersey man were among those arrested during the riots at the Capitol.

Anthony Tammaro, 60, and Tara Coleman, 40, were arrested for unlawful entry and curfew violations. James Sinclair, 38, was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon and curfew violations, according to DC Police. Those facing curfew violations include 21-year-old Sean Bare, 47-year-old David Booth, 39-year-old Philip Mulhollen, 23-year-old Dakoda Westfall, 30-year-old Matthew Bair, 37-year-old Douglas Black, 36-year-old Eric Black, 33-year-old Thomas Haines, and 40-year-old Jonathan McKinley.

Wednesday’s riots were a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep President-elect Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

It was the first time the Capitol had been breached since the War of 1812.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware governors deployed members of the states’ National Guard to DC in an effort to support lawmakers and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Congress reconvened on Wednesday night to finish the process of Electoral College certification count.

Biden will be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. at 12 p.m. on Jan. 20.

