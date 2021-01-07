Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Montgomery County. The ticket was sold at the Sunoco mini-market in Wynnewood on East Lancaster Avenue.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 01-20-22-60-66, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
The store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
Meanwhile, someone could become very wealthy this weekend since no one won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing leading to Saturday’s jackpot jumping to at least $470 million.
Officials say this jackpot could be the 10th largest prize in the game’s history.
