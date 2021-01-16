CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Milan Loncar, a 25-year-old man who was walking his dog in Brewerytown, have been arrested, Philadelphia police said Saturday night. The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit confirmed to Eyewitness News one man will be brought up on a murder count. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Detectives are still seeking the second suspect in connection to the shooting death of Loncar, the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit said.

Loncar was out walking his dog on Wednesday night when two suspects tried to rob him, then shot him, and ran away, according to police. Loncar called for help, police said, then dropped his phone.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene on the corner 31st and Jefferson Streets in Brewerytown just before 7 p.m., Loncar was still holding onto his dog’s leash.

Milan graduated from Temple University in 2019, and before that, Conestoga High School. He was working for Whiting-Turner, a job he loved.

His sister says she got an alert on her phone through the Citizen app that there had been a shooting in their neighborhood.

When her brother didn’t answer his phone, they knew something was wrong.

“He was living his best life, his girlfriend was moving in next month,” Jelena Loncar said. “There was no reason for this. This wasn’t supposed to happen, he’s 25.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Loncar’s family.

