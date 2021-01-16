PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Milan Loncar, a 25-year-old man who was walking his dog in Brewerytown, have been arrested, Philadelphia police said Saturday night. The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit confirmed to Eyewitness News one man will be brought up on a murder count. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Philadelphia Police say two people have been taken into custody in the Wednesday evening homicide of Milan Loncar, who was walking his dog when his killers tried to rob him and instead shot him and took off. The department has not identified the defendants. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ffeC79O19J — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 17, 2021

UPDATE: Philadelphia Homicide Unit tells me 3 siblings brought in for questioning in fatal shooting/attempted robbery of Milan Loncar. Investigator say one of them will be charged with murder. Detectives are still seeking 2nd murder suspect at this time, per homicide. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 17, 2021

Detectives are still seeking the second suspect in connection to the shooting death of Loncar, the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit said.

Loncar was out walking his dog on Wednesday night when two suspects tried to rob him, then shot him, and ran away, according to police. Loncar called for help, police said, then dropped his phone.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene on the corner 31st and Jefferson Streets in Brewerytown just before 7 p.m., Loncar was still holding onto his dog’s leash.

Milan graduated from Temple University in 2019, and before that, Conestoga High School. He was working for Whiting-Turner, a job he loved.

His sister says she got an alert on her phone through the Citizen app that there had been a shooting in their neighborhood.

When her brother didn’t answer his phone, they knew something was wrong.

“He was living his best life, his girlfriend was moving in next month,” Jelena Loncar said. “There was no reason for this. This wasn’t supposed to happen, he’s 25.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Loncar’s family.

