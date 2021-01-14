PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood was rocked after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking his dog. Police say the victim was just a block away from his home when he was approached by two men.

After going through his pockets, one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest.

“This is a very, very tragic incident,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police were called to the corner 31st and Jefferson Streets in Brewerytown, just before 7 p.m.

They found the man shot in the chest, semi-conscious and still gripping his dog’s leash. Police rushed the victim to the hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Police say this entire attack happened within view of several surveillance cameras.

Investigators are now reviewing multiple angles with the hope of identifying the suspects.

“It appears while this male was walking his dog, two individuals approached him. One pointed a gun at his chest, while the other one went behind him. It appears that they were reaching into his pockets,” Small said. “Then you notice that the victim is shot and eventually collapses onto the sidewalk.”

Family tells police that the 25-year-old graduated from Temple University last year.

And neighbors say they often saw him with his dog on this same corner.

Police say they located at least one eyewitness at the scene Wednesday night.

Anyone else with information should contact police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.