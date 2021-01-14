WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A father and son from Delaware were arrested on federal charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced charges against Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying the Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6. Authorities said the two men entered the Senate building through a broken window, and Kevin Seefried was photographed shortly after.

Both men have been charged with unlawful entry into a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and depredation of government property.

Authorities also announced on Thursday the arrest of a retired Chester firefighter who allegedly hurled a fire extinguisher at police inside the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said 55-year-old Robert Sanford from Upper Chichester was arrested Thursday morning and was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Meanwhile, multiple internal investigations are being conducted into local public employees for attending the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6, including seven SEPTA police officers who were in D.C. that day.

“They are being investigated to see if they were involved in riotous behavior or for violations of our social media policies,” said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

The agency is looking to determine the full extent of the seven officers’ participation, including if they actually entered the U.S. Capitol or simply participated in the rally.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia police opened their own internal affairs case into one of their officers after she allegedly attended the Trump rally that preceded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, 40-year-old Brian Sicknick from South River, New Jersey, died from injuries he suffered during Wednesday’s riot.

A Pennsylvania man, 50-year-old Benjamin Philips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, died from a medical emergency and was among four others who died during the violent mob.

More than a dozen people from the Philadelphia area were arrested in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol breach.

