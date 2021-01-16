PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is working to get answers for thousands of Pennsylvanians who’ve emailed desperate to get their delayed unemployment checks. Many have been left without income since before Christmas.

“We’re struggling,” Jennifer Slack said. “We’re really, really struggling.”

Slack is just one of many Pennsylvanians out of work since March when COVID closures began. More than 10 months later, she’s still fighting to get her unemployment checks on time.

“My last pay for one week was on Dec. 19,” Slack said. “I haven’t had a pay since.”

The problem appears to stem from the December extension of the CARES Act, which grants an additional $300 per week for those receiving unemployment.

A Jan. 8 statement on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor’s website states nearly a half-million people are either waiting for or unable to submit their claims.

“I have emailed, I have called, I have tried to chat,” Slack said. “I have done everything. You can’t get through, it’s always busy so there is no point calling.”

She’s not alone. More than 750 comments were left in just two hours when the state posted late Saturday morning about the payment delays on its Facebook page, saying it’s “identified the issue” and that “payments will be reissued on Sunday, Jan. 17.”

The state’s website says anyone waiting should not open a new claim and that monies owed will be added to the next check received.

