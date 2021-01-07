CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey man is among the protesters who have been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol during riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Leonard Guthrie, of Cape May, was arrested by U.S. Capitol police for unlawful entry of the federal building.

Twelve Pennsylvanians were also among the dozens of people arrested in the Capitol riots.

Wednesday’s events were a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing President Donald Trump in the White House.

It was the first time the Capitol had been breached since the War of 1812.

According to Capitol police, five other people were also arrested on unlawful entry charges including; John Anderson, of St. Augustine, Florida, Matthew Council, of Riverview, Florida, Bradley Ruskelas, of Inverness, Illinois, Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, Florida, and Cindy Fitchett, of Cobbs Creek, Virginia.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee says, as of Thursday morning, more than 60 additional people have been arrested by that department so far.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware governors deployed members of the states’ National Guard to Washington, D.C. in an effort to support lawmakers and ensure a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

According to CBS News, one woman was shot and killed and three others died during the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday. At least 14 members of the Metropolitan Police Department were injured, including one officer who was dragged into the crowd. Six firearms and two pipe bombs were recovered, as was a cooler of molotov cocktails.

The Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund says protesters were forcing their way towards the House Chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place when a USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking a woman identified as Ashli Babbitt.

Medical assistance was immediately given and she was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Per USCP police, the employee who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint investigation between the Metropolitan Police Department and the USCP.

