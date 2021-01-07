TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey and Delaware are deploying members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C. to support law enforcement officers, both governors announced Thursday morning. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State will send 500 members of the New Jersey National Guard to D.C. in an effort to protect the country’s democracy and help ensure there is a peaceful transition of power.

“Upon the request of the United States National Guard Bureau, I am authorizing the deployment of 500 members of the New Jersey National Guard to Washington, D.C. to protect our democracy and facilitate the peaceful transition of power” Murphy said. “Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace, and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders. The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve these sacred principles. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney also announced he was deploying members of the Delaware National Guard on social media Thursday.

“After conversations with DC authorities, I am deploying members of the Delaware National Guard to Washington to support law enforcement and ongoing security efforts after the breach of the Capitol,” Carney tweeted.

On Wednesday night, New Jersey deployed state police officers to the District of Columbia to support.

Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing President Trump in the White House.

According to CBS News, one person was shot and killed. Five people have been taken to the hospital, CBS News reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew in Washington, D.C., starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

