PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is speaking out against the violence that took place at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Rivers used his voice to condemn the riots in Washington much in the same way he denounced racial injustice in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more important than basketball.

Rivers again decried the riotous mob Wednesday in Washington, though he cautioned, “democracy will prevail.”

“I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to: Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol and what would have happened,” Rivers asked. “That to me is a picture worth a thousand words for all of us to see. It’s something for us to reckon with, again, no police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people. People peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol. It shows you can disperse a crowd peacefully, I guess.”

Rivers added: “As an older black male, I’ve seen police dogs being unleashed on people, and then you see today where there’s nothing, and so that’s an emotion that I have, right?”

He was previously invited to speak at a Joe Biden rally after the President-elect used Rivers’ words in an October speech, calling for racial unity at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has pledged an “orderly transition” as President Joe Biden is inaugurated. But, Rutgers Law Professor Perry Dane says the statement from President Trump has come “way too late.”

“It is way little and it is way too late,” Dane said. “One of our most cherished political traditions is the graceful concession — which in this case should have occurred around November 7. So it is about two months too late, certainly too little coming in the middle of the night after the Congress has been through the crisis of yesterday that he largely instigated.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild In U.S. Capitol Lockdown: Some Republican Lawmakers ‘Refused To Wear Masks’

Philadelphia Police Beefing Up Patrols Around City In Anticipation Of Possible Protests Following Violent U.S. Capitol Breach

Rutgers University Professor Of Law Discusses Importance Of ‘Graceful Concession’ Following Violent US Capitol Breach