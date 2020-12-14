DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Starting today, Delaware is implementing new COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. John Carney is limiting most retail stores, and all restaurants, to 30% capacity.

Bars and restaurants will be under a 10 p.m. curfew.

Exercise classes at gyms are limited to ten people, and exercise machines must be spaced ten feet apart.

“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Carney said in a statement.

A new stay-at-home advisory, as well as a universal mask mandate, also go into effect.

Over the weekend, Delaware announced its plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials are expecting 8,775 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the next few days.

Health care workers and long-term care residents will be vaccinated immediately.

It will be available to workers in critical industries beginning in January.

Those with more moderate risk of getting COVID-19 will be able to get vaccinated in March and the public will have access to the vaccine in the spring and summer.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Region Beginning Wednesday As Powerful System Set To Impact Delaware Valley

Philadelphia Court System Receives Blistering Criticism From Commanding Police Officials Over Handling Of Recent Firearm Violation Cases

FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained