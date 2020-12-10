PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, Pennsylvania is temporarily banning indoor dining, ordering indoor gyms, theaters and casinos to close, as well as prohibiting school sports and extracurricular activities. Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement on Thursday, one day after announcing his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

Here are some FAQs on the Governor’s new orders:

ARE THESE ORDERS MANDATORY AND HOW WILL THEY BE ENFORCED?

Yes, these orders were issued under the Disease Prevention and Control Law and are enforceable by the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of State and local law enforcement.

Suspected violators will receive a warning for a first offense. Subsequent violations could result in additional penalties.

WHAT ARE THE RESTRICTIONS ON DINING?

All indoor dining, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events is prohibited. Outdoor dining, take-out food services and take-out alcohol sales are permitted. Food trucks are also allowed to operate.

ARE THERE ANY CHANGES FOR SCHOOLS?

In-person extracurricular activities and sports at public and private K-12 schools will be paused. Professional and collegiate sports may continue to operate but fans remain banned from attending games.

The orders do not apply to educational instruction, school buses, school cafeteria food services or college dining services.

WHAT ARE THE RESTRICTIONS FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR GATHERINGS?

The restrictions include an indoor gathering limit of 10 and an outdoor gathering limit of 50. Retail stores may operate up to 50% capacity while indoor gyms and fitness centers will be ordered to close. Outdoor fitness classes may continue if participants wear a mask and social distance.

Amusement parks will be allowed to operate outdoors at 50% capacity but indoor attractions are not allowed.

Movie theaters, concert venues, museums, casinos, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues will also be prohibited, Wolf said.

See a full list of restrictions here.

WILL PLACES OF WORSHIP BE AFFECTED?

Churches, synagogues and other places of worship are excluded from the restrictions but are urged to find alternative ways to worship.

WHEN WILL THE RESTRICTIONS GO INTO EFFECT?

The restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 12 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.

Read more FAQs on the Governor’s orders here.

