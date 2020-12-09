PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned from three county officials that additional state business and gathering restrictions are expected from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sometime this week.
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh confirmed in Wednesday’s news conference that she has been part of discussions on the proposed restrictions, but could not confirm details on what was going to be regulated, nor the timing of an announcement.
Officials from Allegheny County also said they have also been part of deliberations with the state, and expect an announcement soon, but said that this would not be “a total shutdown” of businesses.
An official from Philadelphia also confirms discussions are underway, and that an announcement could come as soon as Thursday.
Senior officials with the governor’s office and Department of Health have declined to reply to CBS3’s inquiries, saying they would issue a media advisory for any future press conferences.
Also on Wednesday, Wolf announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Wolf said he received the positive test Tuesday and is in isolation at home.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife In Feltonville
Hunter Biden Facing Federal Investigation Over ‘Tax Affairs’
Police Searching For Two Men Who Shot, Killed Pennsylvania Army National Guard Member Shaquira McCottry In North Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.