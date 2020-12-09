PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say an officer shot a man armed with a knife in the Feltonville section of the city on Wednesday morning. It happened on the 4700 block of Rorer Street, shortly before 11 a.m.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for a man with a weapon. When they arrived, they encountered the man who appeared to be either coming out of a house or trying to get in.

Police say when officers asked to man to show his hands, he turned around and brandished a knife from his waistband.

After the man refused orders to drop the knife, police say officers deployed their tasers, but that taser strike was ineffective.

They tried to tase him again when he was coming down the sidewalk, but that was also ineffective.

Police say the man continued at the officers while still holding the knife.

After tasing the man unsuccessfully a third time, police say one of the officers opened fire and struck him three times.

Police then took the man to Temple University Hospital where he’s in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

