PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help lead to two men wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting of a 27-year-old North Philadelphia woman. Nearly a month after Shaquira McCottry was gunned down on the street where she grew up, a large memorial still takes up the sidewalk, steps and walls outside of a vacant home, just steps from where her life was taken.

“Every time I walk past it, I say, ‘I miss you, Shaquira. I love you, sis,’” said Julian Upchurch, who grew up with McCottry.

“She did a lot of stuff that most people wished they could do. She was a leader around here,” Julian Upchurch on Shaquira McCottry, 27. @phillypolice released new video showing the 2 men who shot & killed the PA National Guard member on Nov. 10th. STORY @CBSPhilly @ 430 & 530pm pic.twitter.com/fWj4fhvPkY — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) December 8, 2020

“She’s got friends everywhere. She was one of the nicest people around here.”

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video Tuesday that shows two men approach McCottry and open fire on her, as she stood alone on the 1300 block of West Wishart Street just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 10. One of the shooters is wearing all black clothing, while the other has on a hoodie with a distinctive design and sweatpants with a dark stripe.

“Who could do something like that to a person like that?” Upchurch asked. “You could see her, she didn’t bother nobody.”

Upchurch considered McCottry a big sister and said she was a role model — a 2011 Girard College graduate who was able to get out of their tough neighborhood and excel.

”She did a lot of stuff that most people wished they could do. She was a leader around here,” Upchurch said.

Both Manor College and Cedar Crest College Falcons posted tributes on Facebook to McCottry, who played both basketball and soccer for the schools.

Neighbors and friends just can’t understand why the Pennsylvania Army National Guard member was targeted while home from Atlanta visiting her family.

Philadelphia Police are offering up a $20,000 reward leading to arrests and convictions in this case. If you recognize the men in the video, you’re urged to call the tipline at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

