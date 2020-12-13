PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia court system is being put on blast on social media. At least three police captains, a department inspector and a city councilman issued blistering criticism over how recent firearm violation cases were handled in the courts — and frustration was on full display.

In a manner of hours, Philadelphia police commanders publicly condemned across Twitter how one Philadelphia magistrate set bail for a defendant who had close to a dozen prior firearms violations.

In an unusual move, Phila. Police commanders have taken on the city’s courts, magistrates and bail commissioners tonight via a social media blitz – blasting a bail decision they say gave a defendant with a lengthy gun possession history yet another pass. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZRm1jiEluL — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 13, 2020

A captain from the 12th district posted on Twitter Saturday night.

“This is a disgrace. DAO working with us helping to get high bail and OUR wishes and arguments were denied,” Commanding Officer Scott Drissel tweeted. “The community is demanding why and if these magistrates and judges have law abiding citizen’s best interests in mind?”

Police shared with Eyewitness News that prosecutors asked that bail be set at $1 million. But that was denied and so was an appeal.

Police officials say instead, the amount set was 10% of $67,500 — this comes as shootings and homicide rates are at historic levels.

“This must be addressed,” Inspector Derrick Woods wrote in a Tweet. “Philly has 464 homicides and more than 2,000 shootings but the bail decisions do not reflect our reality. These are repeat violent offenders who continually break the law without meaningful consequences.”

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson also waded right into the feud writing, “We are sick and tired of being sick and tired of repeat gun offenders! The city is safe for no one. 450 plus murders! Unacceptable!”

Thank you! @PPDCommish @PPDDerrickWood @PPDScottDrissel @PPDMGillespie @philadao We are sick and tired of being sick and tired of Repeat Gun Offenders! This City is safe for no one! 450 plus murders! Unacceptable! https://t.co/T0pyXW7blm — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) December 13, 2020

CBS3 has emailed a spokesman with the Philadelphia Court System for comment but have not heard back at this time.

At this time, CBS3 is not identifying the magistrate.

