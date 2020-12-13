WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is announcing its plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials are expecting 8,775 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the next few days.
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be vaccinated immediately.
It will be available to workers in critical industries beginning in January.
Those with more moderate risk of getting COVID-19 will be able to get vaccinated in March and the public will have access to the vaccine in the spring and summer.
