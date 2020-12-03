DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced a new stay-at-home advisory amid surging COVID-19 cases. He’s advising everyone in the state to avoid gathering indoors with anyone outside their household from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11.
Carney also issued a universal mask mandate, requiring state residents to wear a face mask whenever they are indoors with someone from outside of their household.
“A vaccine is on the way but, make no mistake, we are facing the most difficult few months of this crisis,” Carney said in a statement. “I know we’re all tired of COVID-19 – but it’s not tired of us. We’re pleading with Delawareans to do the right thing. Wear a mask. It’s a simple sacrifice to protect others, and to make sure that Delaware’s children get an education. Do not gather with anyone outside your household. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.
The governor also recommended all schools in the state pause in-person learning from Dec. 14 through the holidays to try to stop the spread of the virus.
Winter sports games and competitions will be prohibited from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11, but practices may continue.
