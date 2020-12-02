PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The founder of a Philadelphia skateboarding club is accused of preying on some of the boys he promised to help. Now police are trying to figure out if there are any other possible victims.

The rapes happened years ago, but the victims were only 11 or 12 at the time. The district attorney of Philadelphia is hoping the announcement of Rodney Watkins’ arrest will encourage any other victims to come forward.

This is where Watkins, the founder of Powerfulnailya Skateboarding Club was known to hang out, but the 52-year-old now faces a slew of charges for the rape and sexual assault of minors.

Eyewitness News stopped by the home of Watkins, but knocks on the door went unanswered.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the alleged incidents happened around 2011 and 2012.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement, reading in part: “If you are a survivor of assault by this individual, or if you have information about someone who was, we are asking that you consider reaching out to our Special Victims Unit. Our detectives will work diligently to ensure that you are given a voice and a chance for justice.”

According to police, Watkins was known to frequent Pops Skatepark at Trenton and Hazzard Streets, Whitehall Skatepark at Torresdale Avenue and Wakeling Street, and Paine’s Park near the Art Museum.

Authorities say the assaults happened at Watkins’ home during sleepovers and in a hotel room during an out-of-state trip.

Watkins will go before a judge on Jan. 26. In the meantime, he has been ordered to stay away from minors and skateparks.

