PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed inside a West Philadelphia home on Wednesday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened around 2 p.m. inside a home on the 400 block of North Felton Street.
Philadelphia Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest.
She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Homicides in Philadelphia continues to climb, as the number this year is higher than any year since 1990, which had 500 murders.
As of Nov. 30, 454 people had been murdered in Philadelphia.
