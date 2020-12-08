ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Lehigh County district attorney says the investigation into the death of a rideshare driver will continue. The body of 58-year-old Eleanor Camacho was found Sunday inside her silver Buick SUV.
A preliminary investigation and autopsy found no obvious cause of death.
The district attorney’s office is awaiting toxicology test results by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Camacho was last seen leaving her home at the Cedar Glen Apartments in Salisbury Township last Thursday. She was reportedly going to pick up a passenger for Uber or Lyft.
Days went by before Allentown Police say her body was found in her vehicle at Lumber and Turner Streets on Sunday afternoon.
Uber and Lyft both did not respond to emails asking when was the last time Camacho picked up riders for the companies.
