PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A controversial protest is planned Friday night in North Philadelphia to support Maurice Hill, the alleged gunman accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers. Organizers say they expect 200 to 300 people to rally tonight.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says police will be there too.
“Sadly, we do have to be there, I don’t understand it. There’s certain marches I do understand, this is definitely not one of them,” Ross said.
Hill is still in jail right now while he waits to be arraigned.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday Hill will most likely face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among others.
“There will be a lot of charges. These are more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail,” Krasner said.
All six police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital Wednesday night.
