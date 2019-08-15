



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The aftermath of Wednesday’s police shooting in Nicetown-Tioga is taking a toll on a city struggling to combat a surge of gun violence that continued just less than 24 hours after seven-hour long standoff. Many are rightfully heaping praise on the police officers who escaped death Wednesday.

A lot of officers remained on the scene Thursday on 3700 block of North 15th Street investigating the shooting that injured nine cops, six of whom were shot.

On Thursday night, investigators retrieved the alleged gunman’s AR-15.

Less than 24 hours after it felt like parts of North Philadelphia were under siege, suspected shooter 36-year-old Maurice Hill is in police custody after a more than seven-hour standoff Wednesday night. Police say he was armed with the AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun.

With the six shot Philadelphia police officers released and home with family, the focus now is on processing the home where the barricaded suspect opened fire.

“We’re going to be out there for hours because of everything that is involved,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

All Thursday afternoon, members of the Crime Scene Investigation team were on North 15th Street and inside the house collecting evidence.

An AR-15 was removed from inside — it’s the same model police say was used during the hours-long standoff.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Larry Krasner laid out what charges Hill could face, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Hill has a criminal record dating back to the early 2000s, which Krasner says should have kept him of the streets.

“I think it’s clear this man should not have been on the streets in the sense that he was obviously a tremendous danger to the public and to law enforcement,” Krasner said. “But if you’re asking me do I believe that everybody in the system going back to 2007 and up until the present has a crystal ball, I do not. We could, for example, ask the head of the FOP, who has been in office since 2007 what efforts he saw, and whether he had a crystal ball about this.

“We could also ask various commissioners, many of whom I deeply admire whether they had a crystal ball. So I don’t think it’s fair to expect some level of perfect knowledge on the part of police or prosecutors, but it is obvious, looking at the actions taken here that this was someone who needed to be off the streets and it is also clear that he had a very lengthy criminal record going back quite some time,” Krasner said.

Philadelphia police also released the names of the six officers who were injured.

Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a two-year veteran, assigned to the 24th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained gunshot wounds to both arms.

Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a graze wound to the head.

Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the 39th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand.

Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a three-year veteran, assigned to the 16th District. He sustained a graze wound to the left leg.

“There are many heroes from last night,” Ross said.

Gov. Tom Wolf met with some of those injured, including Waltman, who suffered a wound to his right hand.

“They deserve our greatest respect and thanks for what they did,” Wolf said. “They walked toward the line of fire — not away from it.”