



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Philadelphia police officers were dealing with a gunman who shot six of their own during a standoff at a home in the Nicetown-Tioga section, cops also had to deal with being taunted by some bystanders. CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff reports a crowd of people laughed and yelled at officers in the midst of gunfire during a standoff on Wednesday.

I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here too. A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire. #PhiladelphiaShooting — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

Police say officers were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect opened fire. As police exchanged gunfire, officers escaped through windows and doors.

Six officers were shot and transported to local hospitals. The officers have since been released.

From 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., gunfire did not cease for more than 40 minutes at a time. For some, the near constant sound of shots felt like nothing more than a reality of where they live, and for others it brought back memories of a war zone.

“It’s unsafe, but this is the hood. This is what we live with everyday,” one woman said.

“When they started dumping with the firepower and stuff like that, they did it in front of the day care, the babies were out and everything, that’s crazy. I’m a discharged veteran. I thought I was in a DMZ zone. It’s triggering PTSD, all types of things, all of this needs to be resolved. It’s senseless, seriously senseless,” another woman said.

Sources tell CBS3 that the scene was sheer chaos as officers were taking fire. Video from Chopper 3 showed officers with guns drawn at the scene.

Sources tell CBS3 the suspect was live-streaming some of the shootout while he barricaded himself inside the home.

The gunman remains armed inside the home.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.