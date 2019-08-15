



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the suspected gunman who shot six Philadelphia police officers during a seven-hour standoff on Wednesday “should not have been out on the streets” due to his lengthy criminal history. Maurice Hill, 36, was taken into custody shortly after midnight in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.

The gun battle and standoff began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were executing a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street. At one point, two officers and three others were holed up inside the home with the gunman.

Hill has a long criminal history dating back to the early 2000s, including drugs, guns and robbery charges.

“I think it’s clear this man should not have been on the streets in the sense that he was obviously a tremendous danger to the public and to law enforcement,” Krasner said.

The Philadelphia DA says that there have been no prosecutions under his watch in regards to Hill. The alleged gunman’s most recent case conviction was in 2012.

Hill has yet to be charged in Wednesday’s shootings and standoff because the investigation is ongoing, but Krasner says he will most likely face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among others.

“There will be a lot of charges. These are more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail,” Krasner said.

Krasner also explained that he talked to Hill during the standoff after the suspect’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, reached out to him. At one point, Krasner said he was on the phone with Hill, Johnson, and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Krasner said Hill was concerned he was going to be killed by police if he came out.

“Mr. Johnson patched me in and we both spoke to Maurice Hill who at that time, in my opinion, was in a very animated, excited, frankly dangerous state,” Krasner said.

Krasner credited police with ending the standoff, calling it “brilliant policing and maybe a little bit of a miracle.”

All six officers struck by gunfire during the shootout have been released from the hospital.

