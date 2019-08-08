



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An ESPN football analyst believes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be the NFL MVP this upcoming season. Louis Riddick, who was a former pro scout and director of pro personnel for the Eagles, said Wentz is “being set up for success.”

“Carson Wentz, I believe right now, is going to be the MVP for 2019,” Riddick told ESPN’s “The Fantasy Show.”

Riddick pointed out that Wentz now has more weapons at his disposal, with the Eagles trading for running back Jordan Howard and drafting Penn State’s Miles Sanders, and bringing back wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

“In 2017, he was on his way to being the league MVP anyway until he got injured. Now they’re even better, now their running game is even stronger, now the wide receiving corps is even better. They got two stud tight ends right now in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. That’s just ridiculous. The addition of DeSean Jackson gives them a third-level component to go along with Alshon Jeffery,” Riddick said.

As Riddick pointed out, Wentz was having an MVP-type year the season the Eagles won the Super Bowl as he tore his ACL during a game against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2017. Wentz set the team’s single-season record with 33 passing touchdowns and threw for 3,296 yards in 13 games, compiling an 11-2 record.

Wentz’s season also ended early last year after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The injuries, however, didn’t scare the Eagles from signing Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension in the offseason. The Birds also let former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles leave in free agency. Foles landed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. They open the season at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins.