Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up their franchise quarterback.
The Eagles on Thursday signed the 26-year-old Wentz to a four-year contract extension that will keep the 2016 No. 2 overall pick in Philadelphia through at least 2024.
Last season, Wentz completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Wentz tore his ACL in 2017 and missed the end of the 2018 season with a stress fracture in his back.
(More coming …)