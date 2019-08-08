PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles 2019 season is right around the corner and just in time for the season, there are some new sneakers that lets you show off your Eagles pride. Nike is helping you rep your favorite team with their Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 in an Eagles green.
These sneakers will be available at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Aug. 15, both in-store and online, giving fans their chance to show off their Eagles pride from top to bottom. They will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes and are priced at $129.99.
The Eagles kickoff the 2019 season on Sept. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Redskins.
