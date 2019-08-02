



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They seem like two little gleeful kids in a schoolyard with the way they connect. It hasn’t been long that Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson have been teammates. But there’s no question that there is instant chemistry between them.

Jackson gives Wentz something he hasn’t really had in his previous three years with the Eagles — a deep threat that can stretch a defense, which will allow other areas of the field to open. Or at least that’s the idea.

Jackson is an old 32, even though he still possesses great speed. The question with Jackson and Wentz is whether or not their bodies can take the pounding.

Wentz, though his history of injury suggests otherwise, has the better chance of staying healthy. He’s wiser, leaner and appears fully healed from the knee injuries that wiped out his 2017 MVP-like season.

Each of the last three years, Jackson’s numbers have diminished. He started 15 games in 2016, 13 in 2017 and 10 in 2018. He was hurt in 2015 and last year. He doesn’t recover as easily as he did in his first six years with the Eagles.

Even Eagles coach Doug Pederson appears cautious when the subject of the Wentz-Jackson chemistry is brought up, saying “it’s a work in progress. They did make some plays today. It’s great to see out on the practice field they spend some time, even after practice, getting in throws and that’s what it takes. You don’t develop chemistry overnight.”

Jackson, for his part, has done nothing but sing Wentz’s praises since he’s returned to Philadelphia. Wentz, when asked about Jackson, has been reciprocal in his acclaim for Jackson.

“It’s different,” Wentz said. “It’s different playing with a guy like him but it’s exciting at the same time. It takes a lot of communication. Physical reps are second to none, but just talking through everything, I feel really good I feel I am in a really good spot with him.”

It’s August. Let’s see how long this lovefest lasts.