Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to the safety position on Friday. The Birds reportedly signed 29-year-old Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cyprien last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017 but missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL
Former Titans’ S Johnathan Cyprien is signing a 1-year deal with the Eagles, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2019
In 70 career games, Cyprien has 377 tackles and three sacks.
He also has some experience playing linebacker.
Cyprien was the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.
You must log in to post a comment.