By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to the safety position on Friday. The Birds reportedly signed 29-year-old Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cyprien last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017 but missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL

 

In 70 career games, Cyprien has 377 tackles and three sacks.

He also has some experience playing linebacker.

Cyprien was the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

