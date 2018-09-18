Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan says answers are coming in the confusing case.

Mark D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. He mostly declined to address the headline-grabbing GoFundMe case , but when a reporter asked if everything would become clear, D’Amico responded, “Crystal clear.”

The Burlington County prosecutor is investigating D’Amico and Katelyn McClure over a GoFundMe page they set up for Johnny Bobbitt.

He’s the homeless man who helped McClure get gas when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.

To thank him, she set up the fundraising page. The relationship soured, Bobbitt brought a suit against the couple and prosecutors began investigating.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s Bordentown home earlier this month, taking bags of evidence and towing away a black BMW.

GoFundMe says Bobbitt will get the full $400,000 that was raised.

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves,” GoFundMe said in a statement previously.

The couple have denied wrongdoing.

