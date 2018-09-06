Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — GoFundMe says a homeless veteran will get the remaining balance of funds he has not received after the man’s lawyer says the account had been emptied.

Katie McClure and Mark D’Amico are accused of defrauding Johnny Bobbitt after raising $400,000 for him through GoFundMe. The couple were ordered to turn over the funds to Bobbitt last week, but it never happened.

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

On Thursday, officials from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Florence Township Police Department executed a search warrant at the couple’s home. Authorities towed a BMW off of the property and removed boxes presumed to contain evidence.

McClure and D’Amico are accused in court documents of withholding money intended for Bobbitt, who is a homeless veteran.

They allegedly spent money to live a lifestyle they couldn’t afford, including vacations and shopping sprees.

In court Wednesday, the couple’s lawyer said Bobbitt has gotten about $200,000. But Bobbitt’s lawyer said he had received only about $75,000, which includes the value of a camper and a 1999 Ford Ranger.

It was a onetime feel-good story about Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she became stranded on a highway in Philadelphia last year, and the couple who found 14,000 people online who were so touched by his kindness that they donated to a fund to help him start a new life.

McClure and D’Amico are scheduled to answer questions under oath on Monday for depositions at their attorney’s office. Their lawyer says they plan to assert their 5th Amendment rights.

Bobbitt will also have to testify in a deposition but the date and place have not been made public as his attorney says he is in a residential drug rehab facility.

