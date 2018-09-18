Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Independence Blue Cross, LLC (Independence) is providing notice to certain members of a recent incident involving protected health information.

The company says on July 19, 2018, the Independence Blue Cross Privacy Office was notified that certain member information may have been accessible for unauthorized viewing.

They say they quickly launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of this incident, working with a leading forensics investigation firm to confirm what happened and what information may have been affected.

The investigation determined that an Independence employee uploaded a file containing limited member information to a public-facing website that was publicly accessible between April 23, 2018, and July 20, 2018.

After a thorough investigation, Independence is unable to determine if protected health information was accessed, and is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of this information.

The investigation confirmed the information present on the website included the following information related to the affected members: member name, date of birth, diagnosis codes, provider information, and other information used for claim processing purposes. This incident did not involve any social security numbers, financial information or credit information.

Independence Blue Cross says they will be offering access to 24 months of free triple-bureau credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Additional information, including information on how to protect against identity theft and fraud and how to contact Independence’s dedicated call center with questions about this incident, can be found at Independence’s website, www.ibx.com.