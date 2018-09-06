EAGLES:Reigning Super Bowl Champs Set To Kick-Off Season
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –  Thursday morning authorities executed a search warrant at the home of the South Jersey couple accused of defrauding homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, out of $400,000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign.

Officials from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Florence Township Police Department could be seen towing the couple’s BMW off of the property and removing boxes presumed to contain evidence.

McClure and D’Amico remained on their porch as investigators took evidence bags out of their home.

The couple is accused in court documents of witholding money intended for Bobbitt, who is a homeless veteran.

They allegedly spent money to live a lifestyle they couldn’t afford, including vacations and shopping sprees.

There is now word when and if there may be criminal charges.

