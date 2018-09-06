WEATHER:Schools Dismissing Early Thursday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are executing a search warrant at the home of a South Jersey couple accused of defrauding homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbit, out of $400,000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign.

Authorities could be seen at the South Jersey home Thursday morning.

The couple, Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, were ordered Wednesday to testify after Bobbit’s lawyer said the account had been emptied.

McClure and D’Amico originally began the GoFundMe to help Bobbit after he shared his last $20 to help McClure, who was stranded in Philadelphia.

The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $400,000, but Bobbit’s attorney said McClure and D’Amicos attorney called Tuesday morning and said they will not be turning over any money because there is none.

Last month, Bobbitt filed a lawsuit after accusing the couple of mismanaging a large portion of those donations. A judge then granted a temporary restraining order to force McClure and her boyfriend to turn the money over to Bobbit through their lawyers.

