Filed Under:Alexander DeJesus, Ammar Hall, Juan Figeroa, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — One of the suspects in the shooting of two Camden County police detectives will be in court on Monday afternoon.

14-Year-Old Boy Left Fighting For Life After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

Juan Figueroa was arrested over the weekend.

camden county shooting Court Appearance For Suspect Accused In Ambush Shooting Of Camden County Detectives

(credit: Camden County Police)

Police say they are “closing in” on the other two suspects – Alexander DeJesus and Ammar Hall.

A $60,000 reward is offered for information on them.

Equine Clinic: Pony Sexually Assaulted At Delaware Barn

Police say the detectives were shot in an unmarked car at Broadway and Walnut Streets in Camden on Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.

Both detectives survived the ambush.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s