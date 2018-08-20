Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — One of the suspects in the shooting of two Camden County police detectives will be in court on Monday afternoon.
Juan Figueroa was arrested over the weekend.
Police say they are “closing in” on the other two suspects – Alexander DeJesus and Ammar Hall.
A $60,000 reward is offered for information on them.
Police say the detectives were shot in an unmarked car at Broadway and Walnut Streets in Camden on Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.
Both detectives survived the ambush.